QV Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 778,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,922,000. CGI accounts for 4.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

GIB opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

