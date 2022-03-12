Addison Capital Co Acquires 67 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $416.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.43 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

