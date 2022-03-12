Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.35

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as high as C$8.80. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 26,238 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

