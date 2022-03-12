Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Increases By 93.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLWT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

