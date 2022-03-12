Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $238.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $222.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.48. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $180.55 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

