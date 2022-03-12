Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

