SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $330.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $320.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

