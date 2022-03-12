Addison Capital Co Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

