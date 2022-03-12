-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOOP shares. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of $405.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.