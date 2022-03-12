Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.