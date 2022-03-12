Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.