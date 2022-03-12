CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

