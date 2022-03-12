BioSyent (CVE:RX) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
BioSyent stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. BioSyent has a twelve month low of C$6.76 and a twelve month high of C$9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
