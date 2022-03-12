Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.50 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

