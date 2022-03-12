Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $86,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.87 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

