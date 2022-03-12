BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

