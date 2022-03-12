Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.60.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $190.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.