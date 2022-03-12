Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ASM opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

