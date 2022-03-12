One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

