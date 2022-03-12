Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $337,052.02 and approximately $51.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,084.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.00747690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00200575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00025944 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.