Needham & Company LLC Lowers MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $7.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.69.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MKTW opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.