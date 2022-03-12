Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 724,075 shares of company stock worth $88,163,269. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $119.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

