Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,519,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $60.48 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

