Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation makes up about 7.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $469.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.