Arlington Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

SAP stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

