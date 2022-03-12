Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

NYSE SPG opened at $130.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

