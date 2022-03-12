ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.