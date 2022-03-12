Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 247.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

