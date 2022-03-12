Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,822 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER opened at $106.88 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

