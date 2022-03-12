Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

