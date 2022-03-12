Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.80

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.80 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 92.27 ($1.21). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 92.27 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,083 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market cap of £635.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.79.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

