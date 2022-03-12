BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.38

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.43. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 120,032 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.