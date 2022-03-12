BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.38

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.43. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 120,032 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
