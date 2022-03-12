CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.85. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 159,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

