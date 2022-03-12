Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 45015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

