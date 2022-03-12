BitTube Achieves Market Capitalization of $528,162.70 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $528,162.70 and approximately $618.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00457787 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 337,835,205 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

