Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 256.4% in February

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

