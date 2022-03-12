Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Drops By 63.0%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

