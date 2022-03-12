Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $47.99 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.