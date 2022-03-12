Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 103.1% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

