271 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE TM opened at $158.27 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.12 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

