Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,097 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 66,235 shares during the period.

MLPX stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $42.56.

