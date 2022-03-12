Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

