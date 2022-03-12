Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.
MBIN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
