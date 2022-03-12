Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

MBIN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

