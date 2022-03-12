Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of SPXX stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
