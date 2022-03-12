Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SPXX stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,022 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

