BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MUE opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

