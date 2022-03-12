BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $12.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
