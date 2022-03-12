BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years.
Shares of BHV opened at $18.95 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $20.24.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.