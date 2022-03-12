Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 9,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

