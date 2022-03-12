Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $95.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

